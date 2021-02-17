0

I am currently living in the UK after many years in the US. I want to safely transfer some money from my US bank (Ally bank) to my bank account in the UK. (Ally Bank doesn't do international transfers, so I need to find another way of doing this.)

I had a bad experience doing this with Transferwise last year (I lost $200) and don't want to take any risks this time. Any thoughts on safer ways of transferring the funds? Are there any services that have a good reputation with regard to safety of funds/ integrity? My priority with this transaction is safety with a bona fide company and would prefer to pay more for wiring fees if this means I will get a better service/ peace of mind.

Improve this question
New contributor
CMB is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

CMB is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.