I am currently living in the UK after many years in the US. I want to safely transfer some money from my US bank (Ally bank) to my bank account in the UK. (Ally Bank doesn't do international transfers, so I need to find another way of doing this.)

I had a bad experience doing this with Transferwise last year (I lost $200) and don't want to take any risks this time. Any thoughts on safer ways of transferring the funds? Are there any services that have a good reputation with regard to safety of funds/ integrity? My priority with this transaction is safety with a bona fide company and would prefer to pay more for wiring fees if this means I will get a better service/ peace of mind.