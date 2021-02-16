There is not a direct advantage (meaning that do not produce actual wealth as you mention), but it can be an indication that the company is a good stable investment. Meaning if a company pays dividends then typically that means that the company is healthy enough (has enough excess cash flow) that it can redistribute it to shareholders rather than investing it back in the company.

In academic theory, the premise is that a dividend means that shareholders can invest the cash better than the company can, which is an indication that the company is mature enough to be able to pay dividends and may be limited in ways to invest it internally.

Certainly there can be exceptions, and some companies can pay dividends even if they can't afford to, but it is one way to look at dividends in general.