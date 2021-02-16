My limited understanding is that a stock's share price typically goes down on its ex-dividend date by the amount of the dividend. If that's true, why are dividend equities generally considered good investments? It sounds like investors would just break even each time a dividend is issued because the value of their equity typically goes down by the same amount as the dividend.
In other words, if an investor does not need an income stream from dividends, do dividend stocks have advantages over non-dividend stocks?