My limited understanding is that a stock's share price typically goes down on its ex-dividend date by the amount of the dividend. If that's true, why are dividend equities generally considered good investments? It sounds like investors would just break even each time a dividend is issued because the value of their equity typically goes down by the same amount as the dividend.

In other words, if an investor does not need an income stream from dividends, do dividend stocks have advantages over non-dividend stocks?

There is not a direct advantage (meaning that do not produce actual wealth as you mention), but it can be an indication that the company is a good stable investment. Meaning if a company pays dividends then typically that means that the company is healthy enough (has enough excess cash flow) that it can redistribute it to shareholders rather than investing it back in the company.

In academic theory, the premise is that a dividend means that shareholders can invest the cash better than the company can, which is an indication that the company is mature enough to be able to pay dividends and may be limited in ways to invest it internally.

Certainly there can be exceptions, and some companies can pay dividends even if they can't afford to, but it is one way to look at dividends in general.

