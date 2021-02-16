So I know that you have read the title. But today I come to you pouring out all of my emotional finance trauma. So I am all for saving money. My parents are control freaks and the moment I show any independence they are all for taking it away from me. When I was smaller on birthday relatives, and friends would send me money. I would take that money and save it. I decided to give it to my dad because I didn't like my money being free in my room as I would have people come stay in my rooms during holidays and I didn't want them to steal it. Fast forward a couple months I ask for my money back and my dad says no. H screams at my and says it is no longer your money you gave it to me and that means I am going to keep it. I was upset for good bit of time because they was a huge sale going on for something I had been looking at for months on in. Now I'd turned 13 I asked my parent's if I can get a bank account that way I would be able to put my money in a safe place. I know that meant that my parent's would be able to track my spending and deposits. But at the time I didn't think that would be a big deal since I trust them and they trusted me. Key word I trusted them. Since its covid I can't go to the bank and take out money like I would used to. So when I need physical cash because id didn't want to use my card, i go and exchange my electronic dollars for that cash. My dad saw my bank statements and yelled at me for exchanging dollars. I am scared that he is going to take my account away from me and I honestly wish that I didn't open up the account in the first place. because its electronic he can just be nosey when he wants to. I hate it because I though I was going to get some sort of financial freedom but it turns out whenever I talk business with ,y parents. They don't want me to do anything that means I get independence. They hate that I am growing up and want independence along with my own money. Should I take all my money out so that they don't know when, what, where and how I am spending or should I just wait until I turn 18 to for a separate account without my prying parents eyes.