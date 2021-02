Bitcoin is often referred to as cryptocurrency.

In this article from the BBC the headline is "Digital currency Bitcoin has risen to a new record high of more than $50,000"

It can be used to pay out of Visa card, Mastercard, used on Paypal and even to buy Teslas.

Yet, it is subject to capital gains tax in most legislations and not deemed 'tender' according to tax/legislation.

Who is mistaken, the legislators, or the media?