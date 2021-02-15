0

Maybe a simple question, but I haven't found an answer: Schedule SE says that for 2020, earnings over 137,700 aren't subject to social security tax.

We file jointly; my spouse has self-employment income. I'm guessing that this limit is based on our jointly-declared income, and not just her self-employment income. Is that correct?

After more googling, I am filled with doubt. Maybe my spouse's self-employment income is all that counts, in which case it's nowhere near the cutoff? (Even though my W2 job creates SS benefits for her, and we file jointly?) Sigh.

Social security is an individual tax/benefit. It's wage + self-employment income for the individual listed on the Schedule SE, not based on household income. If you and your spouse had self-employment income you'd each file a separate Schedule SE and the limit would apply to each individually.

  • Thanks, but to be sure: if I have W2 income, and just she has Sched C income this year, I guess that means the cutoff on form SE only counts her SE income? – Robert Frederking 2 mins ago

