Maybe a simple question, but I haven't found an answer: Schedule SE says that for 2020, earnings over 137,700 aren't subject to social security tax.

We file jointly; my spouse has self-employment income. I'm guessing that this limit is based on our jointly-declared income, and not just her self-employment income. Is that correct?

After more googling, I am filled with doubt. Maybe my spouse's self-employment income is all that counts, in which case it's nowhere near the cutoff? (Even though my W2 job creates SS benefits for her, and we file jointly?) Sigh.