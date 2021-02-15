I am planning on paying my girlfriend back 18K, which she plans on putting in her RRSP. Rather than sell funds that are in my non-registered investment account (which would cause me to pay capital gains) I was hoping to make an in-kind transfer of the shares to her, which she could then put in her RRSP directly. Am I allowed to do this? It seems like this would allow people to avoid paying capital gains taxes whcih I'm sure the government doesn't allow. What am I missing, who is charged the capital gains and when?