I am planning on paying my girlfriend back 18K, which she plans on putting in her RRSP. Rather than sell funds that are in my non-registered investment account (which would cause me to pay capital gains) I was hoping to make an in-kind transfer of the shares to her, which she could then put in her RRSP directly. Am I allowed to do this? It seems like this would allow people to avoid paying capital gains taxes whcih I'm sure the government doesn't allow. What am I missing, who is charged the capital gains and when?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 6 times
1
-
1Not an answer because I'm only familiar with US laws, but in the US, the cost basis transfers over to whoever is receiving the shares. So when they sell, they'd pay the full capital gains tax on the full cost basis from when you acquired the shares. – Daniel 9 mins ago
Add a comment |