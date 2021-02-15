1

I am younger than 59 and opened a ROTH IRA account (say account A) with a bank in the beginning of the 2020. After a few days I found that the bank’s auto-managed/robo investing method is quite impressive, so converted the self-managed account to auto/robo managed (say the new account is B). In the fall, I realized that the auto/robo management of the account is not taking my investment anywhere, so converted the account back to self-managed or back to the same account A, where I started with. In January this year, I received a 1099-R saying gross distribution of $1. Upon checking with the bank, I found that a month after closing account A, the bank credited $1 as interest to a checking account on file.

The 1099-R has checked both the boxes of taxable amount not determined and total distribution. Also, the 1099-R has empty taxable amount. Is that $1 gross distribution taxable? Or can I skip the tax as making it rollover (I actively contributed to ROTH IRA account afterwards)? I know $1 is not a big amount, but just want to make the taxes right.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.