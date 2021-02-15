I am younger than 59 and opened a ROTH IRA account (say account A) with a bank in the beginning of the 2020. After a few days I found that the bank’s auto-managed/robo investing method is quite impressive, so converted the self-managed account to auto/robo managed (say the new account is B). In the fall, I realized that the auto/robo management of the account is not taking my investment anywhere, so converted the account back to self-managed or back to the same account A, where I started with. In January this year, I received a 1099-R saying gross distribution of $1. Upon checking with the bank, I found that a month after closing account A, the bank credited $1 as interest to a checking account on file.

The 1099-R has checked both the boxes of taxable amount not determined and total distribution. Also, the 1099-R has empty taxable amount. Is that $1 gross distribution taxable? Or can I skip the tax as making it rollover (I actively contributed to ROTH IRA account afterwards)? I know $1 is not a big amount, but just want to make the taxes right.