If I have a directors loan of £100k taken out in the UK and I am now look to pay this back. Would I be looking to pay the full £100k or is it calculated differently?

I am slightly confused here, when you take the directors loan you are effectively avoiding paying tax on that as the alternative to having those funds are to take dividends.

So when paying back a directors loan, would it not be just paying back the tax that you would pay for dividends?

:) Thanks