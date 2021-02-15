0

Recently, I was informed by my employer, our start up company is being acquired by a larger firm.

I have been asked to exercise my shares, which I have.

The only question I have is regarding pay increase and raises.

I was told we will get new employment contracts and the new firm offers better benefit packages (as ours was very small so we barely had any).

I haven’t had a pay increase for 1.5 years, does this mean I am likely to get one ? Through our new employment contract ?

If not is it best if I ask one myself ? As I was already wanting to ask for one after 2 years.

Can anyone share any tips or experiences in this ?

Thanks

  The point of startup employees getting share options instead of high pay is so that you'll profit upon acquisition or IPO, right? So you should have profited from exercising the options. But now you'd have low pay and no options, which is bad. I'd definitely ask your boss. – RonJohn
  And sharpen your CV just in case they start cutting (research what the acquiring company does with acquired companies; maybe leave before the flood of coworkers reach the market), or working there is intolerable. – RonJohn
I haven’t had a pay increase for 1.5 years, does this mean I am likely to get one ?

No, it doesn't. In many companies, the benefits packages are standardized. They don't want to deal with the administrative effort of keeping track of individual benefit agreements. So when they acquire employees through a company acquisitions, they will standardize their benefits too.

But the same does not apply to salaries, as those are usually individual agreements. You now have a new employer who has no idea how good you are. They have no way to tell if you are being under- or overpaid. So they will likely leave all the salaries as they are until they made some experience with you and have good reasons to adjust them.

If you have good evidence and arguments why you deserve more money now, then you could of course always start a negotiation from your side. Some tips for engaging in this negotiation can be found on this question on workplace stack exchange. But when you don't ask for a raise, then it's unlikely you are going to get one.

You know the old saying "Good things come to those who wait"? In the workplace, that's a lie. Good things come to those who ask for them, and are not too willing to accept a no for an answer.

