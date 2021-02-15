So recently I was informed by my employer, our start up company is being acquired by a larger firm.

I have been asked to exercise my shares, which I have.

The only question I have is regarding pay increase and raises.

I was told we will get new employment contracts and the new firm offers better benefit packages (as ours was very small so we barely had any).

I haven’t had a pay increase for 1.5 years, does this mean I am likely to get one ? Through our new employment contract ?

If not is it best if I ask one myself ? As I was already wanting to ask for one after 2 years.

Can anyone share any tips or experiences in this ?

Thanks