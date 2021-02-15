0

So recently I was informed by my employer, our start up company is being acquired by a larger firm.

I have been asked to exercise my shares, which I have.

The only question I have is regarding pay increase and raises.

I was told we will get new employment contracts and the new firm offers better benefit packages (as ours was very small so we barely had any).

I haven’t had a pay increase for 1.5 years, does this mean I am likely to get one ? Through our new employment contract ?

If not is it best if I ask one myself ? As I was already wanting to ask for one after 2 years.

Can anyone share any tips or experiences in this ?

Thanks

  • The point of startup employees getting share options instead of high pay is so that you'll profit upon acquisition or IPO, right? So you should have profited from exercising the options. But now you'd have low pay and no options, which is bad. I'd definitely ask your boss. – RonJohn 34 mins ago
  • And sharpen your CV just in case they start cutting (research what the acquiring company does with acquired companies; maybe leave before the flood of coworkers reach the market), or working there is intolerable. – RonJohn 31 mins ago

