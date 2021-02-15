0

While I'm looking for an MSCI ACWI mutual fund, I noticed there are 2 options on the same MSCI ACWI I can choose from: hedged and unhedged. I know as much that hedged investments help to minimize the impact of the change of currency exchange rate, but with a little cost. But I don't know if the cost is considerable.

The problem is I'm not sure if the exchange rate will be in my favor or not when I liquidate the asset. So I thought what if I invest 50:50 on both of them to diversify? Is this method meaningful?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.