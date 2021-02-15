While I'm looking for an MSCI ACWI mutual fund, I noticed there are 2 options on the same MSCI ACWI I can choose from: hedged and unhedged. I know as much that hedged investments help to minimize the impact of the change of currency exchange rate, but with a little cost. But I don't know if the cost is considerable.

The problem is I'm not sure if the exchange rate will be in my favor or not when I liquidate the asset. So I thought what if I invest 50:50 on both of them to diversify? Is this method meaningful?