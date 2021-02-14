I inherited a home in a trust in which I was a trustee. I sold the house, do I need to pay capital gains on this inheritance or any other tax?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 6 times
New contributor
Add a comment |
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I inherited a home in a trust in which I was a trustee. I sold the house, do I need to pay capital gains on this inheritance or any other tax?