I want to invest in gold. I have two options: On an exchange like etoro, I can buy shares of a stock that tracks the price of gold. Or I can literally buy a gold bar.

What's the better option? The only difference I can tell is that with the former, I don't actually own any gold, so I can't sell it on a different exchange or at a gold marketplace. And if the servers are hacked, so is my virtual gold.

Aside from these differences, are there any other reasons why I might be better off buying real gold bars?