I was wondering if someone knows about this situation. I will just make up some numbers, lets say I have about $50k in my brokerage account. Broker will let me buy at least double my account's value due to margin. I can buy 100 shares of TSLA at $820 per share and then sell a covered call on it that doesn't expire for a year out at a $850 strike. The reason for going out that far is because I will get at least $15k in fat premium. I have a personal loan for $15k, what if I withdraw the premium as a cash out and pay the loan off? I been using my trading account to make a monthly payment but by doing so, I would pay the loan off faster, save on the interest and won't have the pressure to make money on a weekly or monthly basis for the loan payment and I can just let money sit in TSLA shares till I close the covered call or it expires in a year. What are the pros and cons of it? Stock can go below my by price and stay there longer but in that situation premium would lose its value too, I confirmed with the broker and I won't get a margin call as long as I have enough to cover 50% of the shares cost. Worst case scenario I may have to add $5-10K more if the stock continues to tank. If stock goes up then I can close the covered call and sell my shares when I break even or have some profit.

I know I can always take the money out from my account without doing all this and pay the loan off but still was wondering if my plan would work or not. Please let me know your thoughts.

Thanks

-John