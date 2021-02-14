Zinc Enterprises requires someone to supply it with 3,500 tons of iron per year to support its production needs over the next 5 years, and you’ve decided make a bid on the contract. It will cost you $15 million to build in the equipment needed to start production; the straight-line cost will be depriciated to 0 over the project’s lifespan. The retired machine's market value is 0. You will have $2,825,000 per year in production costs. You also need an initial contribution in net working capital of $685,000, which is going to be fully recovered at the end of the project. Assume your tax rate is 25% and you require a 12% return on your investment, what bid price should you submit?