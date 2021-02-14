I was reading recently that markets are overvalued, and came across a term called the 'Buffett Indicator' from Warren Buffett:

The "Buffett indicator" divides the combined market capitalization of a country's publicly traded stocks by its quarterly gross domestic product. Investors use it as a rough gauge of the stock market's valuation relative to the size of the economy.

In summary this indicator points us to the fact that markets are indeed currently over-valued, at least according to Warren Buffett.

What I'm hoping to do soon is finally enter the market with normal best practices in mind: indexes and a well diversified portfolio. However, my instinct is telling me that this is a bad time to get started given market valuations.

I know the common advice is to never try to time the market, but at this time doing so seems more prudent than anything else. Is there any concrete reason why I shouldn't wait?