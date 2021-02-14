0

I transferred XX amount of money in 2020 from my bank to my broker. I did well in the market, and doubled it to 2 * XX in early 2021. At this point, I transferred half of that money, XX (the original investment) back to my bank, keeping XX dollars in the brokerage account.

Will this trigger a capital gains tax? (I live in the U.S.A.) Would transferring XX dollars back into my brokerage account affect my 2021 taxes? Would keeping the money in the brokerage account have resulted in less capital gains taxes?

Transferring money is not a taxable event (assuming that we're talking about a taxable brokerage account not an IRA or some other tax advantaged account). The taxable event(s) would have been when you sold whatever investments you held in the brokerage account that increased in value from X to 2X.

