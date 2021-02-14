My son does not have any securities licenses but has been DESTROYING the market for almost two years. I want to start trading based on his advice. I don't need warnings about "what if you lose money, will it spoil your relationship?" I need to know if the SEC/IRS can somehow come after him or me if I take his advice without paying him. My guess is "no".

Now, I have read in a few places that I could actually pay him because I would be the only one getting advice from him (less than 15 people) and he is family. Is that just wishful thinking on the part of the other postings I have found? If I do pay him I want to make everything 100% legal so neither one of us ends up in hot water.