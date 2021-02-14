0

My son does not have any securities licenses but has been DESTROYING the market for almost two years. I want to start trading based on his advice. I don't need warnings about "what if you lose money, will it spoil your relationship?" I need to know if the SEC/IRS can somehow come after him or me if I take his advice without paying him. My guess is "no".

Now, I have read in a few places that I could actually pay him because I would be the only one getting advice from him (less than 15 people) and he is family. Is that just wishful thinking on the part of the other postings I have found? If I do pay him I want to make everything 100% legal so neither one of us ends up in hot water.

Improve this question
2
  • 3
    Can you edit to make the question clear? Title say friend, and free. Body has you paying your son. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 2 hours ago
  • Why do you think the SEC or IRS would come after him or you? – RonJohn 16 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.