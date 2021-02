If a person is having a hard time in 2021 and he is under 59.5 decides to take a withdrawal from his IRA, under current law he is subject to a 10% penalty. Now congress is debating another COVID relief package and it looks like it is going to pass.

Does that package include a waiver of the 10% penalty for early IRA withdrawals? I thought it did, but I cannot find a web site that supports that point of view.