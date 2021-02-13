Searching for "how to annualize interest rates" on Google leads to the following results:

Wikihow

Recommends the following formula:

Year-to-Date Return = Percentage Return * Time Factor

Where:

Percentage Return = how much you made as a percentage since Jan 1

Time Factory = 365 divided by the number of days since Jan 1

Investopedia

Recommends this other formula:

AP = ((P + G) / P) ^ (365 / n) - 1

Where:

AP = Annualized Performance Rate

P = principal, or initial investment

G = gains or losses

n = number of days

Example

Suppose that I started with $10k, made a non-compounded return of 10% and today is Mar 15 (so that 73 days passed since Jan 1). Using the formulas above I would get two different answers:

Roi_Wikihow = 0.1 * 365 / 73 = 0.5 = 50%

Roi_Investopedia = (($10,000 + $1,000 / $10,000) ^ (365 / 73) - 1 = 0.61051 = 61%

Question

It seems to me that Wikihow's approach doesn't compound the returns, whereas Investopedia does. That is, the former calculates an APR (annual percentage rate), whereas the latter calculates an APY (annual percentage yield). Is this correct?