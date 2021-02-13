-1

For example, let's assume that a lab collection requisition lists two tests: test A and test B (e.g., test A and test B can be some blood tests). Can the patient do test A in one lab and test B in another lab, and still be covered by the health insurance? Or does the patient need to have two distinct lab collection requisition?

Answers to comments:

Why should two distinct lab collection requisitions be required? – RonJohn 3 mins ago

@RonJohn the insurance may not appreciate that the same req has been used twice in different places. But perhaps my concern is unfounded.

6
