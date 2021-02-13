For example, let's assume that a lab collection requisition lists two tests: test A and test B (e.g., test A and test B can be some blood tests). Can the patient do test A in one lab and test B in another lab, and still be covered by the health insurance? Or does the patient need to have two distinct lab collection requisition?

Why should two distinct lab collection requisitions be required? – RonJohn 3 mins ago

@RonJohn the insurance may not appreciate that the same req has been used twice in different places. But perhaps my concern is unfounded.