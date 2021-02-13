I've been unemployed and have paid into the COBRA dental, vision, and healthcare plan of my previous employer, ever since being laid off from that job.

I submitted my last COBRA payment on February 1, which pays for my COBRA dental, vision, and healthcare plan during the month of February.

I will start a new job on February 15 and my employer will start covering me with a new dental, vision, and healthcare plan.

Clearly, I will no longer be paying into the COBRA plan on March, 1st, but I'm not sure what the situation looks like between February 15 and February 28.

Do I have the option of choosing between having a doubled healthcare coverage or getting a prorated refund for that time period (between February 15 and February 28) or is one of these two scenarios forced upon me by law?