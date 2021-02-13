You can be assigned at any time when you are short an in-the-money option but that is unlikely if the option has any remaining time premium. The exception to this general rule would be if there is a pending dividend and the dividend exceeds an ITM put's time premium (not true for a call).

You can buy to close your short put at any time, ending your obligation to buy the stock.

A roll means that you close your existing put and then either:

Sell a different strike put for the same expiration Sell a put for a later expiration (same or different strike).

In general, the objective of a short put roll is to bring in an additional credit (a later expiration) and/or sell a lower strike price (same or later expiration) both of which lower your risk.