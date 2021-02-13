I sold a cash secured put for XYZ stock. It is Aug 20, 2021 expiry for $34 Strike Price. The stock was trading at $31.60 when I sold the PUT. I have received $1K premium for selling that option.
- If the stock price reaches $35 any day before Aug 20, 2021, will I automatically be assigned 100 shares at $34 stock price, or will I be holding the position until Aug 20, 2021 and the shares will be assigned then if the stock price stays under $34 on that day?
- If the stock price increased to $33, can I close the PUT position early, so I don't get the shares assigned?
- What is roll an option and what does it do?