Hypothetical situation: If I have 25000$ cash in my account and the margin offered by broker is 50%. So, the cash I can use is $25000, my margin amount is $50,000 and my buying power is $75000.

I short sale stock worth $5000. How much of initial cash is now available for buying securities after shorting? What would be my buying power now? What would be my margin amount available now?

The shorted stock is now worth $10000. How much of initial cash is now available for buying securities? What would be my buying power now? Would would be my margin amount available now?