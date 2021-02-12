0

I was too late to profit from the Gamestop short squeeze at end of January. However I took interest and kept an eye on some statistics for the Gamestop stocks:

In January, the short percent of float was as high as 140% (See: How can GameStop be short 140% of float?)

All week the stock price was around $50 and until 10th of February the shorts were still as high as 80% of float.

Today, according to https://www.marketbeat.com/stocks/NYSE/GME/short-interest/ the shorts are only 40% of float.

How can the shorts be suddenly only half of what they were before without the stock price changing much?

