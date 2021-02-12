0

I'm trying to understand how to account for the following scenario.

Three partners purchase a somewhat dilapidated income property for $600K, each partner contributing one third. It requires significant work to prepare for leasing, totaling $120k.

One of the three partners contributes an additional $120k to the partnership, and expects to be repaid from the income stream after the property is leased. The $120k goes towards capital improvements that raise the value of the property to $720k. I see two ways of accounting for this:

  1. The $120k is a loan, and the first partner is made whole after withdrawing the entire $120k. Effectively the other two partners end up paying the entire cost of the upgrade.
  2. The cost of the upgrade represents a capital contribution and must be shared equally between the partners, so each partner's share is $40k. The first partner is made whole after being repaid $80k.

Which of these is correct?

If it's a loan, as if the partnership went to a bank, then each partner would end up having paid $40k out of income. The bank would walk away with a zero balance.

However, in the second case partner 1 walks away with a zero balance PLUS an extra $40k in equity, which the bank wouldn't get. Effectively the other two partners paid $60k each.

0

Effectively the other two partners end up paying the entire cost of the upgrade.

That's wrong. Regarding the first 120 of income, say there were NO repairs made:

  • each partner would get 40k

Now, say you loaned the 120 from a bank. Regarding the first 120 of income:

  • each partner would get nothing. Each partner misses out on 40k

Now, say you loaned the 120 from partner Fred. Regarding the first 120 of income:

  • each partner would get nothing. Each partner misses out on 40k

It makes no difference who you loan the 120 from.

Your example 2 is totally wrong :) However, if you can get away with example 2, do that :)

An important point:

(Fred) contributes an additional $120k to the partnership

that language is totally wrong. Fred is simply making a loan of money to the business. (It's common that founders may make a loan to a business, for some reason.)

Fred is not contributing to the partnership. If that was the case, your ownership would now be in the ratio 200:200:320, not 200:200:200.

1
  I see what you're saying. However, the renovated property is now worth $720k. Partner 1 has contributed $200k but the other two have contributed $260 each. You could equally see this as a total $120k equity contribution, and partner 1 is loaning the other partners their share of the additional equity. A bank would walk away with a net zero balance, but partner 1 gets that plus an extra $40k in equity.

