0

In my most recent payroll (which included bonuses), I messed up my contribution % for pre-tax and after-tax 401k. I ended up with $10k in pre-tax and $44k in after-tax (+4k in employer matches), when my intent was to do $10k and $23k.

The issue is that this already puts me at the full $58k limit for 2021 instead of $37k and also resulted in $0 take-home pay :(

  • I had left about $9.5k contribution balance for pre-tax because I will be changing employers soon, and there is the opportunity to get an extra $5k employer match.
  • I still would have contributed the full $58k by the end of the year, but my total after-tax contributions would have been $23k (in this check) + $6.5k (by the end of the year) vs. $44k.

Question: Is there any way for me to "withdraw" $14k from my excess after-tax amount from Fidelity now without triggering any penalties? Even if I cannot do that, I would at least like to be able to take advantage of the full $19.5k pre-tax contribution limit, so any ideas on how to do that?

Improve this question
New contributor
contributed too much is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

contributed too much is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.