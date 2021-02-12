In my most recent payroll (which included bonuses), I messed up my contribution % for pre-tax and after-tax 401k. I ended up with $10k in pre-tax and $44k in after-tax (+4k in employer matches), when my intent was to do $10k and $23k.

The issue is that this already puts me at the full $58k limit for 2021 instead of $37k and also resulted in $0 take-home pay :(

I had left about $9.5k contribution balance for pre-tax because I will be changing employers soon, and there is the opportunity to get an extra $5k employer match.

I still would have contributed the full $58k by the end of the year, but my total after-tax contributions would have been $23k (in this check) + $6.5k (by the end of the year) vs. $44k.

Question: Is there any way for me to "withdraw" $14k from my excess after-tax amount from Fidelity now without triggering any penalties? Even if I cannot do that, I would at least like to be able to take advantage of the full $19.5k pre-tax contribution limit, so any ideas on how to do that?