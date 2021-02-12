I recently applied for a credit card with a bank I had never done business with before. One day I got a confusing call from them. From what I understood Equifax and Transunion have an old address on file for me. Apparently this wasn't an issue for the credit card but it could affect my ability to get a loan. He advised me to update my address but wasn't able to direct me to the exact form. He said it was on their websites but I can't find it.

How can I update my address? What potential problems would having an old address cause? I've never manually done it before so why is this an issue? At a high level, what is the point of these agencies?

I almost thought the call was a scam. I didn't recognize the phone number and he asked me a bunch of verification questions. Any tips on how this could have been done more securely? He knew the name of the bank I recently applied for a credit card with but this isn't too confidential I guess.