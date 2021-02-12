I've recently invested in a couple of OTC stocks (1st time exploring the OTC market) and unfortunately there's no option chain available. Question is, how can I protect those stocks in particular from downside risk when there are no options available? They've (as you can imagine in this market) appreciated quite a bit, but remain volatile.

I believe that I can reach out to my brokerage and inquire about buying OTC options, but would like to explore all possibilities. Please note, that I have done extensive research on my situation and have yielded little success.

My hope is that I find my answer within this community I was lucky enough to stumble upon.

Big thanks in advance