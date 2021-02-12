0

I've recently invested in a couple of OTC stocks (1st time exploring the OTC market) and unfortunately there's no option chain available. Question is, how can I protect those stocks in particular from downside risk when there are no options available? They've (as you can imagine in this market) appreciated quite a bit, but remain volatile.

I believe that I can reach out to my brokerage and inquire about buying OTC options, but would like to explore all possibilities. Please note, that I have done extensive research on my situation and have yielded little success.

My hope is that I find my answer within this community I was lucky enough to stumble upon.

Big thanks in advance

Improve this question
New contributor
Jason A is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jason A is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.