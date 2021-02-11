I have a question about whether I understand this correctly. Take the following warrant:
Call 19.03.21 Tesla 540
Currently traded for 11.27€ (13.67USD). Am I correct to assume that once this call expires, (March 19th, 2021) I will get the difference between the closing price and $540? (assuming the share price is above 540$) I am just wondering because the price of 11€ seems very low to me as I don't expect Tesla to lose one third of it's value in a month. Here is the KID: https://derinet.vontobel.ch/api/kid?isin=DE000VP7B9N4&language=en