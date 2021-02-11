Let me say upfront that I understand U.S. warrants and since this is a complex foreign warrant, my take may be way off.

The whole thing seems sketchy to me. They offer 4 scenarios where you make or lose money but they offer no share price value for any of those scenarios. They call them Stress scenario, Unfavourable Scenario, Moderate scenario, and Favourable scenario. There's no way to determine where their return numbers came from or see the true payoff.

What also seems off to me is that under What is the product?, in scenario 1. it says:

If the Reference Price exceeds the Strike on the Valuation Date, you will receive a redemption amount on the Redemption Date which equals the amount by which the Reference Price exceeds the Strike, multiplied by the Ratio.

In the product specs below it says that the ratio is 0.05 which I think means that they're paying you 5 cents on the dollar.

If I'm right about this, "Run Forrest, run!"