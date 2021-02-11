0

I'm looking for ETFs with a specific stock (in this case: SNDL) in it. But when I look at different sites that track ETFs, some sites say an ETF will have the stock and other sites don't list it at all.

  1. Why are these sites reporting different info?

  2. What should I look at to know what stocks are in an ETF?

Examples

  • Note that depending on the funds definition, specific stock might be added or dropped from it at any time - it's not necessarily a constant list. – Aganju 42 mins ago
  • What? ETFs can change the stock list at any time? How can I find out what causes the list to change? – Merlin -they-them- 23 mins ago

