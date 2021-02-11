I'm looking for ETFs with a specific stock (in this case: SNDL) in it. But when I look at different sites that track ETFs, some sites say an ETF will have the stock and other sites don't list it at all.
Why are these sites reporting different info?
What should I look at to know what stocks are in an ETF?
Examples
https://fknol.com/etf/exposure/sndl.php - Says MJ, POTX, and THCX have SNDL
https://fintel.io/soe/us/sndl - Says MJ and POTX have SNDL
https://www.etf.com/MJ - SNDL is not listed
https://www.etf.com/POTX - SNDL is not listed
https://www.etf.com/THCX - SNDL is not listed