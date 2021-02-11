I hope people will indulge me what may be a rather dumb question. If you take the standard deduction/don't itemize, does contributing to a Traditional 401(k), Health Savings Account, or flex medical spending account still reduce your tax liability? How about a Traditional IRA? Does it make a difference whether it was withheld from your paycheck or if you made an extra contribution above and beyond the normal amount that's withheld?
