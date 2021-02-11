0

I hope people will indulge me what may be a rather dumb question. If you take the standard deduction/don't itemize, does contributing to a Traditional 401(k), Health Savings Account, or flex medical spending account still reduce your tax liability? How about a Traditional IRA? Does it make a difference whether it was withheld from your paycheck or if you made an extra contribution above and beyond the normal amount that's withheld?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.