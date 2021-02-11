0

Assume that I need 15.000$ (USD) per year to cover all my costs inlcluding health insurance. How much money do I need to retire? The naive approach would be something like that: An ETF gives, on average, maybe something like 6% so I would need 15.000/0.06= 250.000$. But this might be too naive since it only considers the average case. Would I be able to recover, if, for example, in the first five years the ETF loses money? So what I rather need to know is something like the respective quantiles: How much money do I need, such that with a 99% probability I will be able to take out 15.000$ per year for the rest of my life? If it matters much, assume that I am 35.

