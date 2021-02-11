I was recently offered a job after interviewing. They offered either w2 or corp 2 corp work. I chose corp to corp and created an LLC and signed a year long renewable contract as a single member LLC taxed as S-crop meaning I payroll myself. They drug tested / background checked and provided a laptop, a bit of training and guidelines.

I've been in the same industry since 2017, have incrementally made more money and gained more seniority by title.

Recently I applied for a Freddie / Fannie loan. They said I was self employed.

Somehow I can't imagine this is true. I feel like there must be an exception for this circumstance. If I hired another developer to work in my place my company would terminate our relationship. They hired me and and offered either c2c or w2.

Either way, if Freddie / Fannie's only measure is if I own 25% or more of the company and there are no exceptions for this case is it okay to assign a family member 75% of the company and reapply?

Thanks