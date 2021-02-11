I'm having a hard time understanding the vertical spreads for options. I'd greatly appreciate it if someone could help me out.

Let's take this graph as an example:

(Source)

The premises are as follows:

Stock price at entry: $142.28 Call Strikes & Prices: Buy the 135 Call for $9.30; Sell the 150 Call for $1.54; Both options expire in 46 days. Spread Entry Price: $9.30 Paid - $1.54 Received = $7.76 Premium Paid Breakeven Price: $135 Long Call Strike + $7.76 Premium Paid = $142.76 Maximum Profit Potential: ($15 Spread Width - $7.76 Premium Paid) x $100 = $724 Maximum Loss Potential: $7.76 Premium Paid x $100 = $776

First, I understand that a price of an option consists of an intrinsic value and an extrinsic value (times the multiplier). Am I correct in assuming that the premium of the 135 call is $9.30 because the intrinsic value is $142.28 - $135 = $7.28 and the rest $2.02 comes from the extrinsic value? Likewise, the premium of the 150 put that I get paid is $1.54 because the intrinsic value is $142.28 - $150 = -$7.72 and the extrinsic value is $6.18, therefore -$7.72 + $6.18 = $1.54?

Second, I know that my understanding the profit/loss mechanism of call/put is incorrect because it doesn't fit into the graph above, but not quite sure where I'm wrong at. If I were to look at the 135 call and the 150 put separately, the profit of the 135 call is any price difference between $135 and above minus the premium I paid. So, for example, if the price of the stock goes to $235, the discrepancy is $100 because I have the right to convert this option to buy the stock at $135, which means $100 x 100 - $7.76 x 100 = $9224. On the flip side, if the stock price goes below the strike price of $135, then the option becomes worthless, rendering your loss to be the premium of the option, which is $776.

For the 150 put, if the price of the stock goes to 0, the profit is $150 x 100 - $1.54 x 100 = $14846 because I have the right to sell the stock at $150. Any price above $150 makes the option worthless and therefore the amount of loss is $1.54 x 100 = $154.

Why does the graph show that the profit and the loss to be constant after a certain point when the loss from call/put is capped at the cost of the premium?