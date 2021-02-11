0

Years ago, I helped out a friend on his startup as a software engineer. Spent ~500-600 hours on it, was compensated a little under half my hourly rate + 4.5% equity in the company, because the company wasn't really making any money so equity was a pretty easy thing for them to hand out at the time.

I've been uninvolved for a few years and the company wants to get serious investment now, with a company valuation in the low millions. They want to buy my equity out so they have a clean cap table when talking to investors.

The company still doesn't really have any money and offered me about 1k/% and floated the possibility of an earn-out in the event that the company exits. (I understand this is a pretty crap deal given the company valuation, but I'm not willing to hold their toes too close to the fire since it's one of my best friends.)

The earn-out specifics are up in the air yet, but I'd like to move it towards some % return if the company is bought out. I'm a complete novice when it comes to business agreements; how can I structure this so that I'd see some return in this eventuality?

    This doesn't quite seem like a question of personal finance. However, IMO you shouldn't undersell your share just to make their negotiations easier. – chepner 33 mins ago
It isn't possible to give advice on your specific situation without actually knowing the value of your current equity. Get a lawyer to represent you and give specific advice, including possibly hiring an accounting firm to look at the numbers and give a sense of valuation.

If paying a couple grand to a lawyer and a couple grand to an accountant isn't worth it for how small you think this is worth, then it doesn't much matter how it is structured. But hiring expert opinion should not be viewed as 'unfriendly'. When mixing friends and business, it is even more important to act based on expert opinion; that is the only thing fair to both you and him.

