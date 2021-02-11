I want to organize my investments to maximise the use of annual tax free allowances in the UK. The following is what I believe we can utilize - but are there others?

Personal Allowance: £12500 Starting rate for saving (if other income £0): £5000 Personal Savings Allowance: £1000 Capital Gains Allowance: £12300 Dividend Allowance: £2000

This is £32,800 so far.

In addition you can make use of the following:

ISA investment £20,000 per year - gains free of income and capital gains tax. Pension Contribution for no earnings of £2880 - to get £720 of tax relief.

What's missing to best structure my investments?

Could someone also clarify that if Capital Gains are over the annual Capital Gains allowance then the additional gain needs to be above your Personal Allowance before any tax is due - if you have not used up your Personal Allowance?

Is there any tax free income boosting benefit to using Dividend generating investment stocks instead of growth stocks which are Capital Gains generating?

Thanks.