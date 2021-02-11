0

How do I calculate Channel and Product mix here?

Price = (change in price)* Year 2 quantity --> done at every product level. This gives me total of 40,111.65

Vol = (quantity at year1 mix- year 1 quantity)* year 1 price, --> done at ever product level. This gives me total of 338,337.23.

I can calculate mix which gives me a total of (4,348.87) by doing (Actual quantity for year 2 at year 1 mix - year 1 quantity)* year 1 price. Does this mix includes product and channel? How do I calculate product and channel mix separately?

Thanks!

Data image

