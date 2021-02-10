The Interactive broker TWS UI (and API) show wrong currency, the GBP instead of GBX.

Example - the GLEN stock on the LSE exchange. On the LSE exchange itself the stock price shown as 259 GBX.

In he TWS UI price also shown as 259, but in GBP (see attached screenshot).

Is this a bug? Or there's some kind of hint or multiplier I'm missing?

P.S.

It's also wring in the API, showing it as 259 GBP for the last stock price, but in the portfolio the option strike price returned as 3.5 GBP (in UI the strike price shown as 350)