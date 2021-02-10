I am not eligible for Traditional IRA this year (2020). But I am still under the limits for Roth IRA. I will contribute to Roth IRA in full. I heard that there is a Non-deductible IRA. Can I do the Non-deductible IRA as well? That is Can I contribute to Roth IRA and Non-deductible IRA at the same time?
I cannot do Traditional IRA. But I can contribute to Roth IRA. Can I do the non deductible IRA at the same time?
No. The max amount you can contribute to an IRA is the total of all contributions you make to any kind of IRA. In 2021, the total contribution limit is $6000 if you under age 50, and $7000 if you are age 50 or older.
If in the future you are ever no longer eligible to contribute to a Roth due to income limits, then you can make after-tax contributions to a Traditional IRA, and if you wish, convert them to a Roth IRA without penalty.
Side note: the cutoff for contributing to an IRA for 2020 is April 15, 2021. This means between now and April 15, 2021 you can actually contribute up to $12,000/$14,000 to the Roth. You can assign $6/$7K to 2020 and $6/$7K to 2021. After that you won't be able to contribute again until Jan 1, 2022.