No. The max amount you can contribute to an IRA is the total of all contributions you make to any kind of IRA. In 2021, the total contribution limit is $6000 if you under age 50, and $7000 if you are age 50 or older.

If in the future you are ever no longer eligible to contribute to a Roth due to income limits, then you can make after-tax contributions to a Traditional IRA, and if you wish, convert them to a Roth IRA without penalty.

Side note: the cutoff for contributing to an IRA for 2020 is April 15, 2021. This means between now and April 15, 2021 you can actually contribute up to $12,000/$14,000 to the Roth. You can assign $6/$7K to 2020 and $6/$7K to 2021. After that you won't be able to contribute again until Jan 1, 2022.