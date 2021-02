In purchasing on-line from a small store, using PayPal, the seller sent me an E-mail saying, to prevent fraud, they need me to send a screenshot of the E-mail "Receipt for Your Payment" from PayPal, otherwise they must cancel my order. Is it safe to provide these details to the seller?

Note that PayPal never contacted me about any problems. But the company persists I send this or they won't let me order. Is there any details in the receipt the shop could use for fraud against me?