Well I have a problem with accountancy, it's this one:

Provide a line-by-line analysis of every journal entry based on the accounting/balance equation as shown for entry 1. (∆A = change in assets; ∆L = change in liabilities (‘obligations’); ∆SE = change in stockholders’ equity)

There is one part where there are Two lines, one of account receivable and the other of sales, in the debit of the accounts receivable there is a 9 and in the credit of the sales a 9.

In other part, other two lines, there is 10 in the debit part of cash and 10 in the credit part of account receivable.

I don't understand why in the first part there is an increment in the assests (+9) of the account receivable and also an increment in the stockholders equity (+9) whereas in the other there is no increment of the assets as in the line of cash there is (+10) and in the line of account receivable increment is (-10)