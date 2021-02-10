First, a couple of terminology corrections.

At expiration, the price is at 9.5 which should cause you to be assigned but your call won't execute.

This is a put spread. There is no call option involved. Perhaps 'your call' refers to lacking sufficient capital to buy the assigned stock? If so, it needs a better explanation.

If assigned, the total required capital would be $80,000 minus the premium for 100 shares (which I definitely don't have in my account lol).

The capital required would be the strike price of $80 less the premium received for selling the credit spread.

Ticker: TSLA, Total capital required was $750

Re the TSLA vertical, the credit is 63 cents so the capital required is the difference in the strikes less the premium received or $687.

OK, you are assigned and you lack the margin to support the purchase of the shares. How this is handled depends on your broker.

Some brokers buy to close your short put late in the day at expiration (3:30 PM EST). This isn't favorable because they'll indiscriminately buy at the ask price. Working the order might get you a better fill. In addition, by closing early, this eliminates the possibility that the underlying might reverse and your loss is eliminated.

Other brokers will accept the assignment (buy shares), immediately sell the stock and hit you with an account violation.