Imagine this setup:
Sell put strike $10
Buy put strike $9
At expiration, the price is at 9.5 which should cause you to be assigned but your call won't execute.
However, if you're doing this on a margin account, the capital required for this setup likely won't cover 100 shares, so what happens?
Real scenario:
Ticker: TSLA
Expiration: Feb 12th 2021
Sold Put: 800 for a 3.77 premium
Bought Put: 792.5 for a -3.14 premium
Total capital required was $750
If assigned, the total required capital would be $80,000 minus the premium for 100 shares (which I definitely don't have in my account lol).
So what happens if the spot price is at $795 at expiration?