If your ISA is ‘flexible’, you can take out cash then put it back in during the same tax year without reducing your current year’s allowance. Your provider can tell you if your ISA is flexible.

Example

Your allowance is £20,000 and you put £10,000 into an ISA during the 2020 to 2021 tax year. You then take out £3,000.

The amount you can now put in during the same tax year is: