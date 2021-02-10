I read through a research note from Bridgewater and a lot of the discussion centered on finding attractive cashflows of global stocks in USD terms. Here is a line for ease of reference:

Across a number of countries, the combination of prior currency declines, equity declines, and rising interest rate differentials has made their discounted future cash flows in USD terms very cheap (i.e., their unhedged assets). In the developed world, Japanese stocks unhedged in USD terms are as undervalued as we’ve seen in decades.

I would imagine it would be rather rigorous to set out to find exact data and unpack it step by step, so maybe we can just use fictional data: "Japanese Stock A" fictional interest rate at x%, ect. I'm merely interested in the logic.

Question

Can someone provide a fictional worked out example that shows what 'computing future cashflows in USD terms' looks like? At least for me, the way the paper posed the idea in a very high level manner, it's a bit hard to follow.