I understand, mostly, when a share of stock undergoes a short trade exchange that both the lender and lendee can in effect claim ownership. If this was done for every share of the stock, I would imagine that it would be possible to have a reported 200% of shares held, but is it possible by other means/options to exceed the 200% cap?

Link below to FINRA reporting that the top ten institutions holding 205.9% of GME shares: http://finra-markets.morningstar.com/MarketData/EquityOptions/detail.jsp?query=14%3A0P000002CH&sdkVersion=2.58.0

