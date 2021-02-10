Background:

I hold silver ETC that charges 0.49% TER. There are cheaper ETCs that haven't been around when I entered the market. I am trying to assess if it makes sense to roll over. Interestingly, the cheaper versions seem to (marginally) perform worse based on data from justetf.com. If that's true, this is a hidden fee which needs to be taken into account for my decision.

Observations:

There are at least 4 physically backed silver ETCs available for European investors. Two of them share key specs (such as currency risk exposure, replication strategy, expense ratio, etc.).

If we assume that both ETCs are identically taxed for non-IE residents because metals don't pay dividends, those ETCs should therefore behave functionally identical - but in reality, they don't.

Questions: