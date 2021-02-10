Resources like this one suggest putting taxable bonds in tax-exempt accounts and equity index funds in taxable accounts. But the expected return of taxable bonds is much lower than that of equity funds, so isn't it better to do the opposite? For example, VTABX has a difference in average annual returns of 1.46% (4.46-3.00) between "returns before taxes" and "returns after taxes on distributions and sales of fund shares" over the last 5 years; VTSAX has a difference in average annual returns of 3.13% (15.42-12.29) between returns before and after taxes over the same time period.

What am I missing? Wouldn't I rather save the 3.13% difference and put the equity fund in my tax-exempt account?