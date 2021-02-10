I love the ISA investment account and now considering investing in a junior ISA for my new born son. I understand that if you have any of the account above opened while you live abroad you can just leave them open without being able to make any new addition of money while you are still no tax resident. that is reasonable fine. Also if you withdrawn money from the account while living abroad, there is no UK tax on it. but apparently there could be in the country where you live abroad or where you are tax resident. in my case would be in the EU, in Spain. and my question is about whether the tax would be on the acctual capital gain on the account or on the underlying shares or dividends within the acount? For example lets say I have put during the past few years £100K in the investment ISA and when I live abroad I withdrawn all the money for a total value of 150K. do I have to tax capital gains on the 50K profit. or would I have to pay tax on the capital gains and dividents that the underlying invested generated during the years that I have been abroad?